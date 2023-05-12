Kylie Jenner is truly in her Jean Paul Gaultier era. The 25-year-old wore a JPG couture by Haider Ackerman dress to the Met Gala and a custom look by the brand to one of the event’s after parties. A few days later, she unveiled a campaign for the French house, in which she flaunted pieces from their latest collection.

Amongst the campaign shots was a pink iteration of arguably the house’s most famous design: Madonna’s cone bra. Now, Jenner again took to Instagram where she posed in another cone bra mini dress by the brand, this time in black. Anyone else see a theme here?

The beauty mogul’s latest look features the house’s famed conic shape complete with structured corset detailing. She kept the look minimal with no accessories, though beauty-wise, she opted for a smoky eye, classic red manicure, and a signature nude lip.

Madonna’s original cone bra corset was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for the pop icon’s 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour. The radical garment instantly became embedded in the lexicons of pop-culture, fashion, and style. Since, it has been continued to be reinterpreted by the house as well as other stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Rihanna, and of course, Jenner.

Madonna during the Blonde Ambition Tour, 1990. Gie Knaeps/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Jenner has referenced Madame X’s conic silhouette before—she wore a white version in an August TikTok and in January she sported a gown that was seemingly an iteration of the cone bra. And judging by her JPG-centric Instagram feed, it won’t be long until we are greeted with another version.