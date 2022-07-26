Over the past few years, fashion has been ruled by the return of Y2K and ‘90s style, but now, it seems like we’re going backwards, and fashion may just be re-entering its ‘80s era, with Jean Paul Gaultier’s cone bra is leading the way. Just ask Rihanna, who wore a version of the famous top while out to dinner with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on Monday.

Rihanna opted for head-to-toe black for her late-night date, wearing a pair of satin, lace up leggings paired with a corseted top featuring the cone silhouette. The set is from Gaultier’s May collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova, which played on many of Gaultier’s old favorites. Rihanna then threw a leather trench on top, grabbed her mini Dior saddle bag, and finished off the look with some black pumps from The Attico.

The cone bra has been having quite the resurgence recently. Of course, it was all over the runway during Olivier Rousteing’s recent Gaultier show in Paris early this month. Back in March, Daniel Roseberry even made his own version of the top for his fall 2022 collection, decorating the cones with bronze balls to give it that distinct Schiaparelli style. Kylie Jenner, too, has proven her appreciation for a good cone bra. She first wore a more toned-down version of it last June while supporting her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. For the occasion, Jenner pulled a look from the Gaultier archives, a moss green midi dress from the designer’s 1987 collection. Then, just last week, the reality star wore a white dress from the same Gaultier x Volkova collaboration, which of course, featured the cones.

While Madonna is the one who brought the famous bra into the spotlight in 1990 when she wore it for her “Vogue” music video, Gaultier actually debuted the design in 1984. Now, almost forty years later, and the bra is officially back in business. Gaultier, Rousteing, Roseberry, and Rihanna have declared it so, and you can’t argue with them.

Get Rihanna’s look: