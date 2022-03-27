Kirsten Dunst is nominated for her first-ever Oscar, and she showed up to Sunday night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles looking fully ready to step onto the stage. Never one to shy from the archives, the 44-year-old—who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her standout role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog—arrived to the red carpet wearing a strapless vintage gown with tiered ruffles by the legendary couturier Christian Lacroix. She went equally glam with her jewelry, matching her husband and costar Jesse Plemons in 14 carats’ worth of diamonds by Fred Leighton.

Dunst has been known to favor vintage when it comes to some of the biggest red carpet moments of the year. She memorably wore a strapless gown recreated from one that Christian Dior himself designed in 1952 to the 2017 Oscars—a seven-decade-old reference that made for a rare legitimate usage of the word “vintage” when it comes to celeb wardrobes. (And a practically unparalleled one apart from Zendaya, who recently attended the 53rd annual NAACP Images Awards in a Balenciaga couture gown circa 1956.)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Dunst has worn vintage Lacroix, whose red carpet moments have unfortunately have been few and far between since he retired (barring an unforgettable collaboration with Dries Van Noten in 2019). She also threw it back to Lacroix’s archives in 2017, resurrecting the very same gown she wore to Vanity Fair’s 2004 Oscars after-party 13 years prior.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images