No one wears Chanel quite like Kristen Stewart. Her latest surprising take on the French house was not only practical for Paris’s ongoing heatwave, but continued her streak of decidedly unexpected red carpet statements.

For the fourth day of the Biarritz Film Festival, where she’s presiding over the event’s international feature film competition, Stewart stepped out in a sleeveless black knit Chanel jumpsuit. The shorts-based piece was accentuated with stark white trim, as well as four gold-buttoned accents on its front mimicking the brand’s signature four-pocketed jacket. The star’s one-piece look was simply paired with a set of faded white canvas low-top sneakers, plus a gleaming gold metal necklace crafted with thin, rectangular links.

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The ensemble wasn’t new territory for Stewart, however. In 2023, the actor previously made waves in a long-sleeved Chanel jumpsuit—also featuring a shorts base and buttoned trim—while promoting Spencer at the Venice Film Festival. She’s regularly been game to slip into the brand’s various one-pieces over the years, from logo-covered skiwear to an Elvis-worthy black sequined one-piece—and even a sparkly, strapless style with a capri pants base.

It continued her commitment to shorts on the red carpet, which she’s worn—no matter how polarizing—in every imaginable silhouette and texture, from crocheted sequins to a high-waisted version that wouldn’t look out of place on a basketball court.

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Of course, Stewart’s biggest red carpet rule is to break them. Earlier this year, the actor nonchalantly attended the Cannes Film Festival in a transparent skirt suit from Matthieu Blazy’s spring 2026 haute couture collection for Chanel. That same night, she slipped on an open-knit gown from his fall 2026 collection with high-top sneakers for the premiere of Full Phil. Both outfits openly defied the festival’s strict dress code, which included a “no nudity” clause and “no sneakers” on the red carpet. She’s also dabbled in risqué statements from barely-there jumpsuits to athletic sneakers at any number of formal events over the years—and, though the Biarritz Film Festival doesn’t have set rules, her knit jumpsuit and sneakers would still likely be out of place on more formal red carpets.

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Earlier this week, she touched down for the occasion in a beach-ready striped top and shorts from Blazy’s cruise 2027 collection, dapperly paired with patent dress loafers.

With two more days left in the festival, there’s plenty of time for Stewart to pull out more eyebrow-raising Chanel outfits. Plus, with fellow Chanel ambassador Marion Cotillard also on the event’s red carpet circuit—and, we’re sure, no shortage of experimental Blazy designs for either star to choose from—she’ll be in good company.