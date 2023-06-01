Kristen Stewart Makes a Muscle Tee High Fashion

Another Chanel event, another opportunity for Kristen Stewart to play with house codes in an effort to create a look that stays true to the brand and, simultaneously, her edgy personal style. On Thursday, the actress and longtime house ambassador attended the presentation of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2023 collection, initially revealed back in December in Dakar, Senegal. For the occasion, Stewart dressed in a classic Chanel look, of course, but one which she put her own, unique twist on.

Stewart wore an off-white tweed suit set featuring a mini skirt and a collared, moto-style jacket. Underneath, she opted for a simple white muscle tank, with unfinished hems that gave the impression that someone simply took a pair of scissors to a Hanes tee in order to achieve the desired, sleeveless cropped effect. The addition of the casual top with the tweed set made the look distinctly Stewart, and it’s these styling elements that often allow the actress to pull off Chanel without question. While these days, the actress has a decidedly punk rock edge to her, and Chanel for the most part does not, Stewart and her stylist, Tara Swennen, continue to succeed in marrying the two in a way that feels authentic.

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

This was also likely helped by the additional styling—the double chains that hung around the actress’ neck, as well as the peep-toe heels Stewart wore with a pair of shin-high socks. Her mullet, too was on full display at the show, looking even more expertly disheveled than usual.

Stewart was joined at the event by her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, as well as fellow brand ambassador Jennie from Blackpink. After wearing many Chanel looks at the Cannes Film Festival last month during the promotion of her new show, The Idol, Jennie attended the Tokyo presentation in a black layered cape, white lace tights, and a no shortage of accessories. Together, both her and Stewart’s looks proved the versatility of Virginie Viard’s Chanel—from casual punk, to heavily-adorned glam.