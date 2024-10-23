Kylie Jenner recently explained she’s embracing a “dark feminine” aesthetic and her latest outfit, a body-con leather dress mixed with grunge metallic details, definitely helped prove her point.

Kylie slipped into a buttery Paloma Wool design that turned the traditional cocktail dress on its head. The piece featured a fitted bust that expanded into a flared knee-length skirt. Silver stud detailing, which lined the top and bottom, brought in the “dark” element to Kylie’s typically “feminine” silhouette. The dress’s hemline was accented by a removable train detail that connected to the silver studs. It could be seen as an elevated twist on the snap-on, snap-off pants that were an early aughts mainstay.

@kyliejenner

Arguably, Kylie’s personal taste has undergone the most defined “eras” of any Kardashian-Jenner. But her recent looks have been following a pretty standard formula: usually some sort of chocolate brown or black leather, a fitted silhouette, and a low-profile shoe like the kitten heel sandals she wore yesterday.

This past weekend alone, Kylie showed off just how versatile her “dark feminine” style truly is. She wore a vintage sheer Thierry Mugler gown at the Academy Museum Gala which she followed up with a ’90s Gianni Versace stunner designed in a deep, midnight blue.

@kyliejenner

Kylie opened up about her style evolution in a story with Elle, explaining everything from her “King Kylie” era (and why she’d “never” bring it back) to her experience with Quiet Luxury and new-found “authentic” style.

“I had a free day,” she said of her choice to rock teal hair in September. “[King Kylie] will always be a part of who I am, but it’ll never be what it was when I was younger. I probably would never wear lash extensions and thick eyebrows. There are just certain trends that I’ve grown out of.”

The Khy founder continued, “I think I’m actually going in the opposite direction. I’ve definitely had some moments of quiet luxury, as they would say, but I’m always experimenting. At the root of my authentic style, I think I’m more dark feminine.”