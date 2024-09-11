The peanut gallery loves to think that lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet don’t have much in common. It might be easy to jump to that conclusion, and, yet, it was their mutual love of fashion designer Haider Ackermann that may have originally brought them together.

Armed with some very “King Kylie” teal hair, Jenner just slipped into an Ackermann blouse that she turned into a micro-mini prairie dress. The silk piece was punctuated by a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline, an unfinished raw edge, and bow ties at the sleeves. Jenner styled the leggy mini with black Manolo Blahnik sandals, a matching manicure and pedicure, and freshly dyed hair.

Jenner and Chalamet have gone about the bulk of their relationship in private. Though, the first time anyone confirmed that the pair were in the same place at the same time it was to sit in the front of Ackermann’s guest couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris in January 2023. Months later, rumors started that the pair were a couple.

Their individual love for Ackermann goes well beyond that one show, however. During the 2023 Met Gala, Jenner slipped into a custom Ackermann design. She wore a fiery cut-out gown paired with a dramatic cape coat on top. Chalamet and Ackermann, too, have long been pals, with perhaps their most memorable work coming during the Bones and All Venice premiere in 2022. Chalamet wore a backless top and skin-tight pants. And while they’ve yet to officially walk a red carpet together, Jenner and Chalamet packed on the PDA during a private New York Fashion Week dinner that Ackermann hosted last year.

It’s fitting that Jenner decided to show off her new hair in one of Ackermann’s designs given that he was just named as the new creative director of Tom Ford. The Frenchman also snagged the top job at Canada Goose earlier this year.

“It is with tremendous pride that I will seek to honor the legacy of Tom Ford, a man I have long admired and have the utmost respect for,” Ackermann said in a statement earlier this week. “I am much looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Ford continued, “I have long been a great fan of Haider’s work. I find both his womenswear and menswear equally compelling. He is an incredible colorist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all, he is modern. We share many of the same historical references, and I could not be more excited to see what he does with the brand. I suspect that I will be the first on my feet to applaud after his show in March.”

