Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Embrace Open Back Season

At this stage in provocative fashion, we’ve basically seen it all. Low cut, high slit, completely sheer, butt cleavage. Nothing is going to shock us anymore. So some of the women who helped usher in the desensitization of overly-exposed skin in the name of eveningwear are taking a step back and trying something new and it might be one of the sexiest things we’ve seen in a while. In just one day, both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner showed off the power of an open back, especially when paired with an otherwise conservative silhouette.

Let’s start with Bieber, who is currently in her husband’s home country of Canada to launch her skincare brand Rhode in the Great White North. Ostensibly it’s pretty cold up there, so Bieber smartly kept warm in a black suede long-sleeved turtleneck dress from Ferragamo. From the front, it’s simple, understated, elegant, but the back allows for a whole different experience. The dress’s completely open back adds a risqué nature to the otherwise full-coverage dress. There’s nothing inherently sexy about a back, and the cutout doesn’t slip down low enough to expose anything of relevance, but there’s an hint of drama to this look, and we can’t get enough of it.

Bieber isn’t the only one showing off her rhomboids lately. Just a few hours after the model posted her look on Instagram, Jenner revealed she too is in on the trend, sharing a carousel of images in which she’s wearing a very similar style. Jenner’s dress is a metallic charcoal gray, and actually features built-in gloves, meaning from the front, she’s even more covered up than her friend. Then, of course, there’s that open back.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

So, if you’re looking to show off some skin at your next wedding, gala, or dressed-up date, consider the surprising option, the one that will elicit a little gasp when you turn around to grab a drink at the bar. And if this style is a little too simple for you, make use of all that newly freed up real estate and add a long lariat-like necklace down your spine. Plus, just because you’re back is exposed doesn’t mean you can’t show off other parts of your body as well. There are plenty of open-back dresses with mini skirts, leg slits, and even cutouts in the front as well. If you want to go for the most unexpected look, though, we suggest taking a page out of Jenner and Bieber’s book.

Shop Hailey’s dress and other open back designs:

