Apparently, monochromatic dressing is contagious, or at least it’s in the Kardashian/Jenner genes. After months of Kim Kardashian only dressing in one color head to toe (usually black), Kylie Jenner is joining in on the fun and looking red hot while doing it.

On Thursday night, the pregnant beauty mogul posted an array of photos on Instagram in an all-red look. The soon-to-be mom of two wore a turtleneck bodysuit showing off her ever-growing bump along with red gloves and a structured coat on top. The silhouette and aesthetic of the look is very similar to some of the Balenciaga pieces Kardashian has been wearing as of late, but Jenner’s outfit is actually courtesy of another celebrity favorite designer, Richard Quinn.

Jenner’s own foray into the world of statement monochrome comes as Kardashian begins to move on from it. While on Thursday, the upcoming SNL host was seen heading out in New York City in an all-pink look, by the time she got home at night, she had ditched her structured pink blazer for a grayish-purple hoodie and oversized maroon puffer to go with her pink over-the-knee boots. The result looked comfy, but far from the aesthetic she has seemingly been going for lately.

So, is Kardashian passing the reigns to her little sister to keep the trend going? It’s possible. Who knows, maybe Kris will ditch her Dolce & Gabana prints and join in next.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images