Laura Harrier Looks Like a Modern Goddess in Loewe

The only thing more fun than watching a collection of beautiful new clothes walk down the runway at a fashion show, is seeing how stylists and stars reimagine those same looks for the red carpet. So many pieces from the spring/summer runway shows have already made their way onto your favorite celebrities, but it might be Jonathan Anderson’s most recent collection for Loewe that has created some of the best red carpet moments this fall. Case in point: Laura Harrier at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala.

On Wednesday night, the actress stepped out in an icy blue grecian meets street style ensemble, taken right from the Loewe spring/summer runway. Harrier wore an open-back top draped with white and blue fabric, cascading off her shoulder and waist into a double train. On the bottom, was a pair of light blue cargo pants making the look exceptionally modern. Harrier’s stylist, Danielle Goldberg, opted to put the actress in a pair of silver strappy sandals, as opposed to the metallic pumps the original model wore with the look on the runway.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harrier is the latest in a line of celebs to wear Loewe’s most recent collection on the red carpet. Zendaya started the trend when she wore a dress featuring a handcrafted brass plate on the chest just five days after it originally debuted. That was then followed by Lorde, who wore a multicolored version of the same dress to W’s Originals dinner later in October. Anderson’s unique designs make the brand an obvious red carpet choice and Gal Gadot created a moment when she wore a fiery red piece from the collection, which redefined the thigh-high slit, to the premiere of Red Notice last month. Finally, Elle Fanning brought some accessories into the rotation, wearing a pair of his surrealist heels while doing press for The Great.

In a sea of column dresses and monochrome suit sets, Anderson’s pieces are a welcome change to celebrity event dressing, bringing unexpected details and clearly, it’s resonating. Don’t be surprised if more celebs continue to hitch onto the Loewe parade.