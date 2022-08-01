Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The last time we discussed Klum, she was heading off to the prom and for the big dance, the teen borrowed a black strapless dress from her mom’s closet, one Heidi originally wore in 1998. For the gala in Capri, however, Klum opted instead to wear a new piece, though one we wouldn’t be surprised if Heidi borrows it in the future.

At the gala, which took place at La Certosa di San Giacomo, Klum was joined by hoards of models and actresses, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Park, and Karolina Kurkova. The event raised over eight million euros for Ukranian and Syrian relief efforts, and ended with a private performance by Jennifer Lopez. Klum’s attendance at this high profile event may just solidify her standing as the next big scion supermodel.