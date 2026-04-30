Lila Moss Takes Manhattan In a Bejeweled Bodysuit

When hitting the town for a night out, Kate Moss is the ultimate dressing inspiration. Lila Moss knows this firsthand. Last night, clad in a nude bodysuit covered in crystals, Moss channeled her supermodel mom’s nonchalant style at Racket for Stella McCartney and H&M’s collaboration launch party. Her glitzy statement piece was layered over sheer black tights, providing a sleek contrast—and practical coverage from the evening’s rainy weather.

Lila Moss Madison Voelkel, Matteo Prandoni, & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Moss opted to wear the set under an oversized black blazer, also from McCartney’s H&M collection, which she shrugged off her shoulders for a carefree feel. The formal piece was given a more casual flair from cuffed sleeves, revealing a silky lining that added to her outfit’s textures. Black pointed-toe pumps brought a slick, streamlined finish to Moss’s look.

Lila Moss Madison Voelkel, Matteo Prandoni, & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

This wasn’t the first time Moss has channeled Kate’s grungy, rebellious sense of style. Over the years, the young model’s also stepped out in sultry lace, leopard prints, dark leather, and plenty of sheer outfits, all hallmarks of her mom’s rock n’ roll sensibility. The pair regularly take in fashion together, as well. Clearly, style runs in the family.

During H&M and McCartney’s late-night bash, Moss was one of numerous stars who opted for a high-shine outfit. Janelle Monae, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Julez Smith also stepped out in crystal-covered pieces from H&M and McCartney’s collection, bringing the evening a burst of glitzy glamour. Guests including Renée Rapp, Tasmin Wijnaldum, Jules Kolodny, and Edie Liberty Rose wore the line’s suiting, chain link jewelry, and snake and floral-printed separates—as well as Mark Ronson, who gamely hit the stage for a finale performance.

Stephanie Silva, Renée Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Stella McCartney, Lila Moss, Tasmin Wijnaldum, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Julez Smith, and Ann-Sofie Johansson Madison Voelkel, Matteo Prandoni, & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The moment was also a full-circle one for McCartney, who was the second-ever luxury designer to collaborate with H&M in 2005. Her new line with the brand highlights her various signatures and motifs through the years, featuring tailored suiting, sharp outerwear, draping, and plenty of horses, florals, chain links, and reptilian patterns. The designer’s also in good company, with H&M’s recent designer roster including Glenn Martens, Rokh, Mugler, Rabanne, and the late Iris Apfel.

The May 7 arrival of McCartney and H&M’s collection has been hotly anticipated since it was announced at the British Fashion Awards last winter. However, guests didn’t have to wait long to wear the line, as everyone left with its mesh clutches and rubberized red “Stella” keychains.