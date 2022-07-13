Lily James Transformed Into a Goth For Versace’s Latest Campaign

“Goth” is one of the last words you’d associate with Lily James, the 33-year-old actor who’s fresh off playing Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. And yet, there’s no better way to describe her appearance in Versace’s new fall 2022 campaign. Donatella Versace isn’t kidding when she says that James “transformed” for the photos, taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in Rome. “Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power,” the house’s chief creative officer wrote in the press release, adding that that’s her aim for those who wear her designs.

It came as a surprise when James promoted her role as the blonde bombshell in a series of all-black looks; prior to that, she could reliably be found in colors like pastel pink and white. But her appearance in the Versace ads is a whole new level of unexpected. The makeup artist Porsche Poon painted James’s lips the darkest shade of wine red, while the hair stylist Karim Belghiran bleached the actor’s eyebrows and gave her black hair with blunt bangs. Between all that and the black latex gloves that matched her dress and Greca Goddess bag, James is fully unrecognizable.

It’s a big week for James: Tuesday brought news that she had received her first Emmy nomination. The actor is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in Pam & Tommy, another instance in which she fully transformed. If Donatella is the one dressing her, be prepared to again have trouble recognizing James at the ceremony.