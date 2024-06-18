The Best Linen Dresses, Sets and Separates for a Breezy Summer
Stay cool and stylish in the season’s most forgiving fabric.
There’s a reason linen is synonymous with summer. It’s a natural fiber that keeps you cool and dry, it looks great even when it’s a little wrinkled (key for beach days and long lunches followed by a little shopping), and it just has an old-world chicness about it. While you can never go wrong with a crisp white linen shirt or a classic black shift dress, the fabric plays well with bright, happy colors too. Case in point: a terra cotta hued corset dress from Lena Hoschek, a racing green matching set from Everlane, and striped turquoise pants from Mango. And whether your style leans minimalist or bohemian, femme or androgynous, quietly covered up or proudly baring-it-all, there are a million ways for everyone to wear it. Scroll through for some of our favorite linen dresses, matching sets, shirts, skirts and pants we’d want to wear all summer long.