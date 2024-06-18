ADD TO CART

The Best Linen Dresses, Sets and Separates for a Breezy Summer

Stay cool and stylish in the season’s most forgiving fabric.

A woman with curly blond hair poses by a fence, wearing a draped blue dress, in warm sunlight.
Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Colin Dodgson, styled by Brian Molloy.
There’s a reason linen is synonymous with summer. It’s a natural fiber that keeps you cool and dry, it looks great even when it’s a little wrinkled (key for beach days and long lunches followed by a little shopping), and it just has an old-world chicness about it. While you can never go wrong with a crisp white linen shirt or a classic black shift dress, the fabric plays well with bright, happy colors too. Case in point: a terra cotta hued corset dress from Lena Hoschek, a racing green matching set from Everlane, and striped turquoise pants from Mango. And whether your style leans minimalist or bohemian, femme or androgynous, quietly covered up or proudly baring-it-all, there are a million ways for everyone to wear it. Scroll through for some of our favorite linen dresses, matching sets, shirts, skirts and pants we’d want to wear all summer long.

Breezy Linen Dresses

Antique-Skirt Linen Mini Dress
$2,665
Prada
One-Shoulder Midi Dress
$74.99
$119
& Other Stories
Linen Long Dress
$325.50
$465
Aspesi
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
$34
$69.95
GAP
Soleil Linen Minidress
$265
Faithful
Bungalow Maxi Popover Dress in Linen
$124.50
J. Crew
100% Linen Dress With Asymmetric Neckline
$199
Massimo Dutti
Tessa Corset Linen Midi Dress
$748
Lena Hoschek
Drape-Detailed Linen Midi Dress
$2,200
Miu Miu
Lelia Dress
$600
Nili Lotan

Easy Matching Linen Sets

The Linen Popover Shirt
$62
$88
Everlane
The Linen Easy Short
$41
$58
Everlane
Stella Bateau Blouson
$190
Leset
Stella Maxi Skirt
$280
Leset
Striped Linen-Blend Tunic
$595
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Striped Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
$795
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Oversized Linen Shirt
$190
Aexae
Linen Drawstring Pants
$220
Aexae
Fira Top in Linen
$1,250
The Row
Faithe Skirt in Linen
$2,150
The Row
Boyfriend Shirt in Relaxed Linen
$195
Theory
High-Waist Wide Leg Pant
$325
Theory

Crisp Linen Shirts

Oversized Linen Shirt
$2,100
Bottega Veneta
Mignonette Linen Shirt
$430
Eres
Fitted Shirt
$119
& Other Stories
Olga Shirt
$1,450
Loro Piana
Linen Shirt
$290.50
$415
Aspesi
100% Linen Boyfriend Shirt
$37
$74.95
GAP
Linen Shirt
$185
James Perse
Openwork Detail Linen Top
$59.99
Mango
Loose-Fitting Linen Yarn Jumper
$626
$895
Max Mara
Sheer Linen Tie Top
$335
St. Agni

Casually Chic Linen Pants

Trousers in Linen
$990
Loewe
The Cocktail Pants in Linen
$450
ATTERSEE
Lavon Linen Pant
$198
Doen
Stripe-Print Straight Pants
$69.99
Mango
Ermanno Pant
$168
Ciao Lucia
Marchello Short
$230
Posse
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
$98
J. Crew
Jenny Short
$790
Proenza Schouler
Lazuli Cobalt Blue Linen Trouser
$130
Desmond & Dempsey
Linen and Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
$350
$500
Acne Studios

Pretty Linen Skirts

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
$64.99
$129
& Other Stories
Flute Linen Midi Skirt
$163
120% Lino
Drop-Waist Cotton-Linen Midi Skirt
$3,200
Bottega Veneta
Sol Organic Linen Midi Skirt
$185
$252
Casa Raki
Domitilla Skirt Black
$207
$345
Ciao Lucia
Oval Slit Skirt
$395
Elena Velez
Donna Skirt
$140
Gimaguas
Slubbed Canvas Skirt
$3,400
Miu Miu
Linen Blue Skirt
$241
Palomo Spain
Cotton And Linen Midi Skirt
$467
$779
Tory Burch