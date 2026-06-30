Lisa Brings Futuristic Glam to the Deserts of Utah

So far this year, Lisa finished Blackpink’s most recent tour, performed at the World Cup opening ceremony, made a surprise Coachella appearance, and announced an upcoming solo engagement in Las Vegas. You couldn’t blame her for wanting to take a break, but even during a vacation, the K-Pop star is still going to find time to serve looks.

As shared on Instagram, Lisa appears to be relaxing somewhere in Utah, but she still found a way to bring a bit of glamour. Her floor-length gown featured a plunging, waist-revealing back with a high halter neckline. A curved, gleaming gold metal bar accent brought a minimalist edge to the distinctly stark piece, which proved an ideal ensemble for taking in the sunset.

However, this wasn’t the only outfit Lisa packed for her trip. While riding horseback through the desert on a separate occasion, the singer buttoned into a dark denim vest and jeans from Louis Vuitton. The matching set was subtly layered over a lacy black bra, black baseball cap, and white ceramic ring, with a rugged base provided by brown leather knee-high boots. A powder-pink Goyard backpack gave the singer’s look a pop of color, while—in a particularly luxe fashion—practically holding all of her essentials for the outdoor excursion.

Lisa in Utah. @lalalisa_m

Lisa in Utah. @lalalisa_m

Both of Lisa’s looks affirmed her penchant for sleek, dark style with a dash of cheeky glamour. It’s an ethos she’s brought to her numerous onstage performances both as a solo artist and Blackpink member, as well as international off-duty travels—like the pearl-covered bra and silk skirt she wore to celebrate her 29th birthday earlier this year.

As summer continues, Lisa’s wardrobe is clearly continuing to heat up. The star’s already worn studded white leather and soccer uniform-inspired separates to perform her, Anitta, and Rema’s new song “Goals” for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Beforehand, she wore an arm-accented Robert Wun gown to the 2026 Met Gala—plus a bra-centric suit for its afterparty scene—after making waves with her surprise performance at Coachella this spring.

Of course, Lisa’s Utah outing also makes perfect sense. After all, it’s a hop, skip, and a jump from Nevada—where she’ll take the stage for her upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this November. Though we have no doubt she’s locked down her wardrobe for two weekends of shows, the star can surely call up her equally dynamic pals—like Rosalía—if she needs a little Vegas dressing inspiration.