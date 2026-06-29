Last night, Rosalía’s risk-taking style took a particularly daring turn. After her sold-out show in Las Vegas, the star hit Caesar’s Palace in a risqué ensemble that’s added to her ever-evolving repertoire.

For her night out, the singer gleamed in a smoky gray latex dress by Monique Fei. The mini-length piece, which included a plunging draped neckline and backless silhouette, was entirely see-through — save for a cheeky pop of color from her bright pink briefs. To dress up her dynamic ensemble, Rosalía slipped on a pair of black leather Jimmy Choo pumps with sultry lace-up bows across their toes, the same she wore for an outing with Loli Bahia earlier this month. An oversized pair of black Miu Miu sunglasses finished her outfit with a nonchalant, rock n’ roll feel.

Rosalía. ACES / BACKGRID

While particularly daring, Rosalía’s see-through dress was undeniably in character. It’s the second transparent piece she’s worn off-duty during her international Lux tour, followed by the glossy Yasmina dress she wore before her latest concert in New York City. Past red carpets have also found the singer in sheer Dilara Findikoglu, lacy Balenciaga, and underwear-baring Lùchen New York designs, all featuring transparent materials that showcased her figure around the world.

After adding this slick latex dress to her rotation, Rosalìa’s proven she’ll always find a new way to embrace “naked dressing.” True to its name, the style movement highlights sheer and see-through garments as a form of bodily empowerment. This year, it’s grown to include event more textures and silhouettes on and off the red carpet, from Kristen Stewart’s see-through sequined skirt to luxe lace and mesh dresses seen on Anne Hathaway and Jodie Comer.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, a “naked” dress isn’t the only bold style statement in Rosalía’s fashion arsenal. During her ongoing Lux tour, the singer’s taken to the stage in a vast array of custom Dior outfits inspired by traditional dance attire, especially ballet. Her past variety of looks have also included everything from a feather bra and straitjacket-like outerwear to a simple red dress, proving there’s truly no ensemble too bold or demure to try. With plenty of upcoming concerts across South American and the U.S., there’s only more opportunities to come for the singer to take more fashion risks.