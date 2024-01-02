As most celebrities were slipping into dramatic evening dresses this New Year’s Eve or busy spending time in Miami or Las Vegas surrounded by seas of mesh tops, Blackpink’s Lisa celebrated the arrival of 2024 next to an actual sea. So, instead of NYE sequins—or her more recent punked up Celine wears—Lisa showed off a quartet of resort-ready looks.

Even when she’s not decked out in edgy faux fur, the K-pop star still managed to bring a bit of Rock and Roll to things with a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress that she purposed as a cover up. The dress featured the French brand’s signature tattoo motif and an off-the-shoulder neckline. A pop of red came from Lisa’s Celine triangle bikini top that she layered below the JPG dress. Accessories were seaside fashion-forward, too, with rounded frame Courrèges sunglasses and a raffia Loewe shoulder bag. Lisa continued her bikini streak in another Instagram snap where she showed off a sunflower yellow set from Louis Vuitton.

She paired the matching top and bottom, which featured an all-over monogram and gold hardware, with a camouflage bucket hat from Celine. Fittingly, she rounded out the look with a crop top from The Row with a colorful print that the brand dubbed “Alasdair on the Beach.”

Lisa continued her photo dump, which she captioned “2023 has been unforgettable” in French, with a casual look that consisted of an off-the-shoulder top from Celine, cut-off denim shorts, and a playful blue Loewe messenger crossbody. For a more formal evening, Lisa switched into a red satin slip dress complete with a ruched leg slit. Black ballet flats added even more elegance to the look as she topped everything off with a yellow Louis Vuitton Alma bag and a coral lip.

It makes sense that Lisa would opt to catch some waves to ring in the New Year. From touring with Blackpink, months of contract negotiations, and even a visit to Buckingham Palace where she mingled with King Charles, 2023 has been quite the year for the star. And while most weren’t able to ring in 2024 beachside á la Lisa, let her resort style be an inspiration as we all channel warmer weather in the coming months.

