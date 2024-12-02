Lisa has always struck the perfect balance between risk-taking and classic glamour on the red carpet. She’s just as likely to step out in a see-through lingerie look as she is classic gowns like her latest—a style that, given up her upcoming foray into Hollywood, fans can expect to see a lot more of.

During a Bulgari event in her native Thailand, the singer and soon-to-be White Lotus actress presented an elegant twist on naked dressing. She wore a flesh-tone number by Robert Wun that was more about its silhouette, rather than its pattern or color. Lisa’s mermaid dress featured a ruched and fitted bodice that flowed into a dramatic, floor-length train at the back. Lisa styled her hair in tousled, almost beach-y waves that accented her draped gown. The singer finished everything off with a glossy lip and a selection of Bulgari jewels, of course.

@lalalalisa_m

Lisa will have a major role in the upcoming third season of the White Lotus, which takes place at a resort in her native Thailand. She plays a woman named Mook who is the resort’s manager. “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand,” Lisa says in the series’s most recent teaser. After Jennie’s appearance in The Idol, Lisa’s White Lotus role makes her the most recent Blackpink member to join an HBO series.

“It was my first time [acting], so I didn’t really know if I would be able to get the role,” Lisa told Vanity Fair, adding “I can’t wait for people to see how beautiful Thailand is.”

As for how she prepared for the role? “I did take lessons a few times, but my schedule isn’t very flexible, so I stopped at some point,” she explained. “On set, everyone was so professional. They understood that it was my first time acting, so they tried to help me and give me advice, like ‘Oh, you shouldn’t stress. You’re going to be fine.’”