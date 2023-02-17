To borrow a phrase from Carrie Bradshaw, and just like that, the fashion month industrial complex chugs on. Now, London Fashion Week—a fan favorite here at W, where we appreciate its experimental, boundary-breaking, and youthful spirit—is upon us. This season, there’s an inordinate amount of firsts and milestones happening. On February 16, one day ahead of the formal schedule and two weeks before his debut as the creative director at Nina Ricci, Harris Reed presented his dramatic “All the World’s a Stage” collection with an assist from Florence Pugh.

The entirety of London Fashion Week fall 2023 is dedicated to the late Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose memorial service on February 16 was attended by the likes of Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs, and Elle Fanning dressed to the absolute nines. Her legacy will no doubt be top of mind for designers like JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Erdem, and Christopher Kane—all of whom are showing this LFW. On Monday February 20, all eyes will be on former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee as he makes his debut at Burberry. Weeks prior, Lee, who succeeds Riccardo Tisci as the chief creative officer of the British heritage brand, presented a new logo for the house as well as a reintroduction of the Burberry Prorsum line. There’s plenty to watch this season, and we’ll be keeping track of it all right here.

