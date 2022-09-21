While earlier this week, Margot Robbie was a blushing bride in white lace at the New York premiere of her upcoming film, Amsterdam, when it came time to promote the project in Europe, the actress did a style 180. On Wednesday, Robbie arrived to the movie’s London premiere in a vampy black look, an unexpected choice for the the actress in more ways than one.

Robbie stepped on the red carpet in a monochrome dress from Celine, featuring a tight, ruched top with multiple keyhole cutouts, a slice across the upper waist to reveal her abs, and a maxi skirt. It was the cape, however, wrapped around the actress’ neck and flowing behind her, that really added to the vampiric aesthetic of the look. Capes have proven to be a popular red carpet trend lately— they were well-represented at the Emmy Awards last week—and now with Robbie’s approval, it seems we should get used to seeing the added fabric on the red carpet.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress is a departure from Robbie’s usual style, mostly because of the designer. The Chanel ambassador hasn’t worn a look by another label on a major red carpet in about two years, since she wore Dries van Noten to the Birds of Prey premiere in 2020. It’s unclear why she decided now to mix things up. It is thought the cast opted to wear black out of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s passing, due to the premiere’s location of London.

Robbie was joined by a few of her costars on the carpet, including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough, who all also dressed in black for the occasion. Many of Amsterdam’s other stars, however, were missing from the event. Anya Taylor-Joy wasn’t in attendance, as she is currently in Australia, shooting the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. Taylor Swift, who is briefly featured in the movie was also missing from the premiere, but she is currently in Nashville, where she was just given the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the annual Nashville Songwriter Awards. It’s too bad she couldn’t make the premiere, though, as the Michael Kors dress she wore awards would have been perfect for the all-black red carpet.