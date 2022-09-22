Polkadots have always been a bit tricky. They can easily came off either a bit too childish or bit too old-fashioned. However, when done right a good polka-dotted fabric can add some much-needed whimsy to a look. In a time when nostalgia is in and every aesthetic seems to be a least partly borrowed from another time period, polkadots can reference a time when they were at the height of their pattern game—the ‘80s. Recently, two of Hollywood’s biggest stars embraced dots, proving their staying power, and the possible resurgence of ‘80s style.

The polka-dotted train was initially led by Margot Robbie, who is busy promoting her latest film, Amsterdam. The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week wearing a blue silk dress from the Alessandra Rich fall 2022 collection. In addition to the polkadots covering the dress, the added details of the puffed sleeves, ruffled collar, and ornate buttons really brings the piece back to the ‘80s, as do the white pumps she paired it with. We can very much see Princess Diana (a noted lover of polkadots) wearing this look. It could also easily be in the new Princess of Wales’ closet, as Kate has proven to be up to the task of continuing her late mother-in-laws spotted legacy.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

It could have been a splash in the pan, but just a day later, and it was Ana de Armas’ turn to take on late night. For her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, de Armas gravitated toward a very similar style from the same designer. The actress wore a black silk pleated midi dress covered in, yes, polkadots. The silhouette and bow details on the shoulders also gave this ensemble an ‘80s feel, but de Armas modernized it slightly with an Alessandra Rich chain belt and some silver strappy Aquazzura heels.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, three makes a trend, so we’ll need one more A-lister to step out in dots before we can confidently declare that they are back. But given the pattern now has the blessing of both Robbie and de Armas, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing more polkadots very soon.

