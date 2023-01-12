Margot Robbie’s Latest Red Carpet Look Contains an Unexpected Twist

At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Margot Robbie walked the red carpet in an intricate Chanel number that apparently took 750 hours to make and featured chantilly lace, silk tulle, bugle beads, and feathers. For the UK premiere of Babylon just a few days later, though, Robbie went in a completely differently direction. On Thursday night, the actress stepped out in London wearing one of the simplest looks we’ve seen her in to date, but the ensemble included an unexpected element, which brought it to a whole other level.

Robbie donned a bright red pleated Valentino gown for the premiere, and from the front, the fabric simply hung off her shoulders and continued down to the floor, containing no shape or even armholes. A strappy halter neck added a bit of intrigue to the front, but otherwise, the look resembled a high fashion bed sheet.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Robbie looked gorgeous in the bright hue, and the added red lip was a great touch, but the dress begged for some sort of element to set it apart and break up all the excess fabric. Then, the actress turned around.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The back of the gown was completely open, showing off Robbie’s bare back, and allowing the dress to breath a little. It hung low on her back, and clung to the edges of her shoulders, creating an almost reverse cape effect. If Robbie could have just posed over her shoulder all night, it would have been a knock out of the park, but as she took photographs with her costar, Brad Pitt, the front of the dress had a tendency to swallow her up.