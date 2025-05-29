After nine years at the helm of one of France’s biggest fashion houses, Maria Grazia Chiuri is officially out as creative director of Dior. Though the 61-year-old designer was at the House for less than a decade, she leaves behind a legacy of feminist statements and red carpent domination. From film festivals to premieres and, of course, award shows, Chiuri’s Dior was omnipresent, often worn by the biggest stars of the moment. Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anya Taylor-Joy have long been supporters of Chiuri’s work, consistently wearing Dior on the red carpet, but other celebrities like Lady Gaga, Elle Fanning, and even Rihanna, have been known to tap the designer to dress them for extra special events. So, in honor of Chiuri’s departure, we’re looking back at her best red carpet looks over the years, from recreations of Christian Dior’s Junon dress to her Met Gala moments.

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Chiuri recreated Christian Dior’s famous Bar Suit once more before her departure, this time for Monica Barbaro, who wore it for the designer’s final Met gala with Dior.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images It’s always quite the coup to dress the Oscar winner, so Chiuri must have been pleased to see Mikey Madison accepting her gold trophy in this recreation of a 1956 spring/summer haute couture dress.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The designer dressed Mia Goth for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party, putting the actress in an off-the-shoulder, crushed velvet dress from the fall 2024 haute couture collection.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images She took a very different approach when dressing Meg Ryan, who looked fresh at the same event in an ivory embellished fall 2024 dress.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Anna Sawai took a minimalist approach for the 2025 Golden Globes, attending in a white column dress with a leather bustier top.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images No one does ethereal fairy fashion quite like Elle Fanning, which is why this green silk gown was the perfect pick for her.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Chiuri also dressed Demi Moore for the Gotham Awards in 2024, putting the actress in deep purple dress with a subtle off-the-shoulder detail that seemed to reference John Singer Sargent’s Madame X.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images But Chiuri’s Dior wasn’t all ball gowns and over-the-top glamour. Zoe Saldaña wore a sheer, black lace resort 2025 look to a screening of her film, Emilia Pérez.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images All eyes were on Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festical premiere of her film, Joker: Folie à Deux. Yes, because of her extravagant Dior dress, which featured a plunging neckline and sculptural skirt, but also because of the Philip Treacy 2001 couture lace headpiece that adorned her head.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenna Ortega eschewed theme dressing for a soft tulle dress at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, matching the bright red of her custom Dior dress to her lip.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Ysuelt was a Christian Dior sketch come to life at the Cannes Film Festival. The French singer wore a Dior haute couture ensemble modeled after the original designer’s classic Bar Suit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a bonafide movie star in Dior haute couture on the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of her film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Of course, the sculptural Tiffany & Co. necklace helped to sell the vision.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalía embraced sophistication in Dior haute couture at the 2024 Met Gala. The singer wore a tailored ensemble featuring a peplum, train, and tulle headpiece to the event in May 2024.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence went for a simpler look at the 6th annual Academy Awards, plucking a dress from the Dior 2024 haute couture runway. “When I first saw the dress on the runway I fell in love,” she said of the gown on the red carpet. “[I wanted] something elegant and timeless, that I won’t look back on with shock and dismay.”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, brought the drama to the 2024 Oscars, wearing a Chiuri-designed gown inspired by Christian Dior’s famed Junon and Venus dresses from his autumn/winter 1949/50 collection.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Similarly, Chiuri was inspired by the brand’s archives when designing this dress for Carey Mulligan for the 2024 BAFTAs. It was specifically the “Autriche” gown from the fall 1951 haute couture collection that acted as the designer’s starting point.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ortega often opts for darker, more gothic styles, but clearly Dior brings out her romantic side because, at the 75th annual Emmys, the actress opted to wear an especially beautiful caged tulle dress covered in floral embroidery.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosamund Pike perfectly walked the line between whimsy and elegance at the 2024 Golden Globes, pairing a black lace Dior fall 2019 haute couture dress with a Philip Treacy headpiece.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Chiuri’s Junon and Venus recreation for Taylor-Joy wasn’t the first time the designer was inspired by Dior’s classic creation. Back in May 2023, Chiuri made a complete recreation of the Junon dress for Natalie Portman to wear to the premiere of her film, May December.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Charlize Theron looked effortlessly cool in a mesh dress and shorts from the Dior spring 2023 haute couture collection at the Rome premiere of Fast X.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh made history at the 2023 Oscars when she became the first Asian woman ever to take home the award for Best Actress, and she did so in a white, fringe-covered Dior haute couture gown.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though not your typical red carpet look, Andrea Riseborough looked classic and cool in a Dior fall 2018 haute couture gold lamé jacket and skirt at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The navy Dior haute couture dress Michele Williams wore to the SAG Awards in 2023 is the perfect example of a great, classic red carpet dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Taylor-Joy looked adorable in a sheer, embellished Dior haute couture dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki truly embodied Princess Diana at the premiere of The Crown season five in a black Dior spring 2022 haute couture dress with a ribbed bust and high neck detail.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s notable that the queen of suiting, Julia Roberts, tapped Chiuri to dress her in a tailored bar jacket and tulle skirt for the Chopard Trophy photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Rachel Zegler embraced her more sensual side at the 2022 Oscars, wearing a black, sheer dress from the Dior spring 2022 haute couture collection, which draped beautifully on the actress’s body.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The texture on Tessa Thompson’s Dior fall 2021 haute couture dress— created from layers of grey and beige feathers—made it one of the best looks of the night at the Academy Museum Gala in 2021.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor-Joy showed off a tonal yellow Dior haute couture look at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images But that wasn’t the only must-see Dior look at the Emmys red carpet in 2021, Yara Shahidi looked like she was plucked out of the 1950s in a kelly green, tea-length dress.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In fact, 2021 saw Shahidi in a handful of showstopping Dior looks. At the Met Gala that year, the actress shone in a Dior haute couture ensemble inspired by Josephine Baker.

@dior While there was no red carpet for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, Taylor-Joy still managed to steal the show in an iridescent green Dior haute couture gown with a matching opera coat.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Portman used the occasion of the 2020 Oscars to make a statement about the lack of female directors recognized by the Academy with her Dior spring 2020 haute couture look. Along the edge of the black cape were the embroidered names of all the women directors who were ignored and not nominated by the Academy that year.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Helen Mirren looked gorgeous in a Bordeaux-colored Dior dress with a belted waist and off-the-shoulder neckline at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Chiuri flexed her mini dress muscles when she transformed a look from the Dior fall 2019 haute couture collection into a leg-bearing ensemble for the Bombshell special screening in 2019.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Five years before Yseult took over the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a classic New Look-inspired ensemble, Fanning wore a similar, '50s-era skirt and blouse to the premiere of Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images One of Gaga’s tamer ensembles was courtesy of the Dior spring 2019 haute couture collection, which the singer/actress wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Johnson embraced minimalism in a red, strapless Dior fall 2018 haute couture dress at the premiere of Suspiria at the Venice Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Before Bella Hadid started wearing almost exclusively vintage on the Cannes red carpet, she brought a dusty pink satin Dior ball gown to the Film Festival in 2018.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Lawrence looked especially regal at the 2018 BAFTAS in a Dior spring 2018 couture gown with a structured bustier and tulle sleeve details.

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angelina Jolie stepped out for the premiere of her film, First They Killed My Father, in a pleated gray-purple dress from the Dior fall 2017 couture collection.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Fanning looked like a princess in this floral, embellished gown from Chiuri’s debut couture collection for Dior. Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Jardin Fleuris painting, the dress was covered in hundreds of hand-placed miniature flower petals made of feathers.