Marion Cotillard’s Sheer Black Dress Is a Lesson In French Girl Dressing

Blame it on Emily Cooper and her antics, but America’s perception of “French Girl” fashion is in stark contrast to what women in Paris actually wear. Look no further than French legends Marion Cotilard and Isabelle Huppert’s latest red carpet appearance for evidence.

Cotilard stepped out to the César Révélations photo call in Paris over the weekend. She opted for a sheer design form Chanel’s pre-fall 2025 collection that featured gold detailing along its sleeves and skirt. The Oscar winner accented her look with a black bra and thong, a tousled hairdo, and a simple coral lip. The latter beauty choice was something of a casual twist on the bold rogue color that many Americans would associate with Parisian dressing.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

As someone who famously wore a Balenciaga dressing gown to the Cannes Film Festival, it’s no surprise that Huppert also brought her own understated twist on French chic to the event. The actress followed Cottilard’s cue in a fitted black gown paired with a similar lip color and silver jewelry. Black nail polish finished everything off.

Americans tend to have hyper-imaginative visions of what French style actually is. Usually, there’s some sort of beret or funny hat paired with very, very red lip stick, Mary Janes, and mini skirts. Even celebrities who jet to the City of Lights frequently aren’t immune to these style pitfalls. Just this weekend alone, Kendall Jenner wore a beret in Aspen, Colorado of all places. Even during a recent Paris Fashion Week, Jenner was giving Emily Cooper a run for her money.

Cottilard and Huppert, true “French Girls” in every sense of the term, proved this weekend that the best way to describe Parisian style is simply with one word: chic. Très chic, as the French would say.