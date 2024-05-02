Maya Erskine, star of the beloved series Pen15, turned out for a pen’s 100th on Wednesday night as she attended the anniversary of Montblanc’s iconic Meisterstück. The actress walked the red (or in this case, mustard yellow) carpet alongside her husband, Michael Angarano, marking the couple’s first public appearance since announcing they were expecting their second child just last week.

Erskine pulled a page out of Rihanna’s maternity-style playbook in a skin-tight, chocolate brown dress, featuring a semi-sheer turtleneck top and a skirt that ruched at the waist and fell to the floor. She accented the monochromatic look with a teal Montblanc bag while Angarano, in a blue suit, donned brown Oxford shoes that complimented Erskine’s ensemble.

The pair posed on the carpet together before heading inside Los Angeles’s Paramour Estate, which was transformed for the evening to resemble a mid-century mountain chateau as envisioned by Wes Anderson. That was no coincidence, as the director and screenwriter wrote and directed a campaign film for the Meisterstück anniversary, which premiered during an alfresco dinner in the estate’s backyard. Starring Anderson himself, along with Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman—who were both in attendance on Tuesday—the film invites viewers into the world of Montblanc, a feeling that was carried throughout the event, which boasted faux glaciers and a cozy, alpine feel despite the Southern California locale.

Montblanc campaign stars Rupert Friend, Maude Apatow, and Jason Schwartzman. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Callum Turner spoke of his own experience with Montblanc. “I just think [the pens] are the most exquisite things to write with,” he told W. The actor revealed he personally enjoys penning a handwritten note, (perhaps to his pop star girlfriend Dua Lipa). Of course, coming off promotion for his recent projects, Boys in the Boat and Masters of Air, while also working on his next film, Eternity, it’s not often Turner has the time to sit down and write a letter. “I try to write them as much as possible,” he said. “When I’m not on my phone.”

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

The return to analog for the evening was refreshing as guests celebrated the disappearing art of handwriting. That said, the phones still came out following dinner service when John Legend took the stage to perform a handful of songs, including a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” and Legend’s own hit, “All of Me.” He ended his set with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” in honor of the Meisterstück, for which he was joined by guests, including Maude Apatow, Emma Roberts, and Kiernan Shipka. The moment was especially exciting for Shipka, who couldn’t help but find the humor in the event. “We’re here for a pen’s birthday,” the actress told W with a laugh. “It’s a pen’s birthday party.”