Meghan Markle hasn’t walked a red carpet since May, but she picked up right where she left off for the Variety Power of Women event on Thursday. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex made a luxe, understated comeback as she hit the evening’s step and repeat. Markle stepped out in a beige gown from New York brand Proenza Schouler. The elegant piece featured a draped, one shoulder neckline that transitioned into a dramatic maxi skirt with slits up the sides and front.

Markle paired the look with suede Aquazurra pumps, a gold ring and hoop earrings from Mejuri, jewelry, and a simple black clutch. Per usual, the Duchess glowed in natural, dewy makeup and a slicked back hairstyle. The 42-year-old’s style has always been fairly straight forward. Even when she does mix in a print or bold color, she does so without going overboard. But as simple as this Proenza Schouler look is though, it might just be one of her most impactful.

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

It leaned into the stealth wealth look, without risk of becoming dull thanks to the interesting, Grecian-like neck and subtle slits. The ensemble also kept up Markle’s streak of monochrome dressing—last month she wore another New York designer, Altuzarra, to speak at a mental health event.

Before making her way inside on Thursday, Markle talked to reporters on the recent resurgence of Suits (which she appeared in for seven seasons) and “exciting” projects she has in the works. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew,” Markle said of Suits. “We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Markle also teased as to what fans can expect from Archewell Productions,, the production company she helms with Prince Harry, in the future. “Things that make people feel something, right?” Markle said. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”