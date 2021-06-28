FRONT ROW FOR ALL

The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2022

by Maxine Wally and W Staff
model in desert
Courtesy of Wales Bonner

With great elation and a healthy dose of cautiousness, hordes of fashion folk descended upon Paris and Milan this past week for men’s fashion week spring 2022—the first in-person fashion week since 2020. The French and Italian cities were slowly opening back up after another wave of Covid-19 outbreaks swept continental Europe earlier this year. And despite some brands sticking to digital unveilings for their collections, a handful of houses including Dior and Hermès were able to put on full-fledged runway shows, much to the joy of fashion editors who missed attending presentations in real life. Dior, in fact, took the opportunity to transform its Paris showroom into a cotton candy-colored desert for its spring 2022 debut—made in collaboration with the musician Travis Scott. Despite the delights featured at these live events, the clothes are truly what made the week special. Standout prints at Casablanca, knitwear and layers at Vetements, and Wales Bonner’s retro short-shorts (reflective of this summer’s leading trend for men), were our favorites from what is so far shaping up to be a standout season. Browse through all the best looks, here.

Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Louis Vuitton
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Casablanca
Courtesy of Casablanca
Jil Sander
Courtesy of Jil Sander
Gmbh
Courtesy of Gmbh
Hermès
Courtesy of Hermès
Issey Miyake
Courtesy of Issey Miyake
Burberry
Courtesy of Burberry
JW Anderson
Courtesy of JW Anderson
Lanvin
Courtesy of Lanvin
Dries Van Noten
Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Vetements
Courtesy of Vetements
Hed Mayner
Courtesy of Hed Mayner
Isabel Marant
Courtesy of Isabel Marant
Wales Bonner
Courtesy of Wales Bonner
Rick Owens
Courtesy of Rick Owens
Loewe
Courtesy of Loewe
Lemaire
Courtesy of Lemaire