With great elation and a healthy dose of cautiousness, hordes of fashion folk descended upon Paris and Milan this past week for men’s fashion week spring 2022—the first in-person fashion week since 2020. The French and Italian cities were slowly opening back up after another wave of Covid-19 outbreaks swept continental Europe earlier this year. And despite some brands sticking to digital unveilings for their collections, a handful of houses including Dior and Hermès were able to put on full-fledged runway shows, much to the joy of fashion editors who missed attending presentations in real life. Dior, in fact, took the opportunity to transform its Paris showroom into a cotton candy-colored desert for its spring 2022 debut—made in collaboration with the musician Travis Scott. Despite the delights featured at these live events, the clothes are truly what made the week special. Standout prints at Casablanca, knitwear and layers at Vetements, and Wales Bonner’s retro short-shorts (reflective of this summer’s leading trend for men), were our favorites from what is so far shaping up to be a standout season. Browse through all the best looks, here.

