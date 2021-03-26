Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Returns

The second collection from the ongoing collaboration between Adidas Originals and the British-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner is inspired primarily by the 1980s Jamaican dancehall scene. The highly anticipated drop, which is available on the Adidas website and SSENSE starting today, includes Sambas and Nizza sneakers in playful color combinations, tailored tracksuit separates, and crocheted tops inspired by old-school soccer jerseys. Consider your summer weekend uniform sorted.

One-of-a-Kind Pieces from Altuzarra

Altuzarra is the latest designer brand to embrace upcycled fabrics from its own archives, releasing this month a limited run of unique tops, wrap cardigans, skirts and bags knit from strips of past-season silk. The slouchy sets come in bright cherry red, marbled sky blue, and a fetching eggplant shot through with flecks of white—easily interchangeable or super chic worn as full monochrome looks.

Linda Farrow Teams Up With Paco Rabanne

On the hunt for some statement sunglasses? The bold new frames from Linda Farrow and Paco Rabanne might be just what you’re looking for. Choose from a pair of oversized round lenses in two-tone blue or red, or a squared-off cat eye in black, white or pink. Either shape makes for an instant, outfit-making pick-me-up.

Loewe’s Charitable New Pouch

Loewe’s classic elephant bag gets a charming new look this season. A limited run of 300 pouches have been rendered in blue and red Shuka, a checkered cotton fabric traditionally used by Maasai tribespeople, and hand woven by a collective of women artisans in northern Kenya. All proceeds will be donated to the Elephant Crisis Fund, a conservation organization committed to protecting the future of the species.

Dior Gets Personal

New York’s SoHo neighborhood gets a new, one-of-a-kind boutique today. ABCDior, a pop-up that runs through May 21, is entirely devoted to customized pieces from the house. Anyone can stop by to put their own spin on Dior’s classic Book Tote, J’Adior heels or Lady Bag with unique charms, monograms or letter badges.

Uggs à la Molly Goddard

Uggs continues their fashion resurgence with a special collection designed in collaboration with the extremely in-demand British designer Molly Goddard. Best known for her voluminous tulle dresses (including one worn by Jodie Comer in Season 2 of Killing Eve), Goddard applied her signature flair for color and proportion to three Ugg silhouettes: a floral appliqué ankle boot, a curly sheepskin slipper, and a mod suede platform. The pieces are available (but going fast) at retailers like Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, Farfetch, SSENSE and Blake.

An ‘It Bag’ Contender From Loro Piana

Beloved for their extraordinary cashmere knits and performance outerwear, Loro Piana is getting into into the It bag game with their latest leather good: the elegant, clean-lined Sesia bag. It comes in a few different sizes, ranging from a sleek little envelope clutch to a large version with a crossbody strap and interior pouch. We love the “M”— it feels perfectly proportioned for days spent out and about. (Remember those?)

Dolce & Gabbana Does Miami

Inspired by the energy of South Beach and the colorful flora of the Mediterranean, the iconic Italian brand has joined forces with DJ Khaled to release a genderless, size-inclusive capsule of sporty resort wear featuring riotous bougainvillea prints and a serene-looking lion. Perfect for channelling your inner party animal (by the pool, of course).