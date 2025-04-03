After hitting the streets of New York in a Boho Chloé look, Michelle Williams took her penchant for free-flowing silhouettes to the premiere of her new Hulu series, Dying For Sex. The actor stepped out on the red carpet last night in a pleated goddess dress that was draped to perfection.

Williams sourced her premiere look from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2025 collection (incidentally, the last presentation from brand founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are now headed to Loewe). It featured a low-cut neckline that nearly plunged to her navel and braided straps. Elasticized belts along the waist and hips gave way to long cut-outs on either side. The detail not only flashed a bit of skin, but also created an interesting sculptural element at the back. The dress is actually a very light lilac color, instead of the typical all-white associated with goddess dresses of this sort.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The evening also doubled as a rare date night for Williams and her director husband, Thomas Kail. The couple, who married in 2020 and share two children together, last hit the red carpet in 2023 for the Gotham Awards. However, they do pop up in the ritzy Brooklyn Heights neighborhood once in a while (where they call home) in decidedly chic looks. The couple was joined by Dying For Sex stars Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, and Rob Delaney and Williams’s long-time pal, Busy Philipps.

Williams has been busy promoting Dying For Sex, a real-life story of a woman going “on an adventure to explore her sexual desires after being diagnosed with breast cancer,” over the past few days. She’s worn everything from babydoll Alessandra Rich dresses to the Boho lace dress and tassel necklace she slipped on earlier this week. Williams certainly finished on a high note with this Proenza Schouler dress.