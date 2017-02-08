Those who have been following Michelle Williams’ career trajectory since her days on Dawson’s Creek have pretty much watched the actress grow up in the spotlight. Not only did her acting skills solidify and her opportunities grow, but her style evolved before our very eyes as well. One can see, around 2006, when she came into her own as a red carpet stalwart, and began experimenting with color and texture, providing us with favorites like her marigold Oscar dress that year or her eye-catching press tour looks from My Week With Marilyn. Then, Louis Vuitton came calling, and Williams became an ambassador for the brand, loyally representing Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs at events. Mini dresses and unexpected hardware became common themes in her appearances as Williams continued to find her look with the help of the French fashion house. While the soft-spoken actress has never shied away from making a statement—using award acceptance speeches to advocate for reproductive freedom and paycheck equality—she has stayed away from trends, instead remaining true to herself with a quietly romantic aesthetic. These days, three decades into her career, and nothing has changed. So, as Williams embarks on yet another awards season as she campaigns for her latest film The Fabelmans, let’s take a look back at some of the actress’ best looks so far.

2023: Palm Springs International Film Awards Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Williams has been embracing her legs lately, and showed them off in a Prada mini dress with platform peep-toe heels at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2023.

2022: Gotham Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was not to be missed at the Gotham Awards where she wore a sparkly Valentino pre-fall 2022 mini dress.

2022: Governors Awards Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Williams was in a festive mood at the 2022 Governors Awards when she arrived in a bright red Dior fall 2022 haute couture silk emboirdered dress.

2022: The Fabelmans Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress kept it simple and chic in a one-shoulder Valentino dress at The Fablemans premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022.

2022: Showing Up Premiere Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams donned Chanel spring 2022 haute couture for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her movie, Showing Up.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Williams accepted her award at the 2020 SAG Awards for her role in Fosse/Verdon in a sleek, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A winning look in Louis Vuitton, Williams used her acceptance speech to make an impassioned call for reproductive justice at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

2019: Emmy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images It seems like Louis Vuitton may be her lucky charm, as Williams also won an Emmy while wearing this gorgeous, custom dress from the brand in 2019.

2019: Fosse/Verdon Premiere Nicholas Hunt/WireImage William went all-white for the premiere of Fosse/Verdon in an embellished Louis Vuitton dress.

2018: Venom Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Williams brought the drama in another custom Louis Vuitton creation at the premeire of Venom in 2018.

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue. Heavely Bodies indeed! Williams wore a breathtaking Louis Vuitton column dress at the Met Gala in 2018.

2018: I Feel Pretty Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images While this all black Louis Vuitton dress may seem simple, the plunging neckline and bow details add a few fun elements to the look.

2018: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Williams and her date for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, activist Tarana Burke, matched in black Louis Vuitton looks as they posed together on the red carpet.

2017: All The Money In The World Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress added some color to her portfolio when she attended the premiere for All The Money In The World in a red, halterneck Louis Vuitton gown.

2017: Wonderstruck Premiere Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Williams showed off the back of her microstudded Louis Vuitton gown on the Cannes red carpet during the premiere of her film, Wonderstruck.

2017: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Of course, the actress tapped Louis Vuitton to design this low-cut halter dress for the 89th annual Academy Awards.

2017: British Academy Film Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Williams stood out in a unique, sequin-covered Louis Vuitton mini dress as the BAFTAs in 2017.

2017: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Not only did Williams tap Vuitton to design this striped metallic column dress for the 2017 SAG Awards, but she also went to the brand for jewelry, and wore an LV choker-style sash as a necklace to the event.

2017: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Apparently, Williams was very into the choker trend in 2017, as she wore another one with her lace, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress to the Golden Globes that year.

2016: Manchester By The Sea Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Williams wore a unique drop waist gown with a side cutout from Louis Vuitton to the premiere of her film in 2016.

2016: Certain Women Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, Williams chose Louis Vuitton to dress her for the premiere of Certain Women at the New York Film Festival in 2016.

2016: Tony Awards Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a white, sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress ruched down the center to the 2016 Tony Awards.

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams debuted a new bob with her navy blue Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

2015: Suite Française Premiere Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images The actress loves to pair a mini dress with boots, which is what she did with this Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2015 piece at her film premiere in 2015.

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion Met Gala Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images Williams once again attended the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton, this time wearing a mini dress from the brand’s fall 2014 collection.

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The edgy theme of the 2013 Met Gala called for an edgier outfit, so Williams wore a strapless, high-low Saint Laurent gown with a vampy makeup look and hairdo.

2013: Oz The Great And Powerful Premiere Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Williams’ blue and green, peacock feather-covered midi dress from Burberry Prorsum spring 2013 popped beautifully off the yellow brick road carpet.

2012: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images This retro, tiered burnt orange Louis Vuitton dress from the Oscars in 2012 is still one of Williams’ best looks to date.

2012: My Week With Marilyn Premiere Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams got caught up in the romance of Paris and wore this gorgeous, Dior spring 2011 couture gown to the premiere of her film in the City of Love.

2012: British Academy Film Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went for a simple look at the BAFTAs in 2012 and opted to wear and ivory and black H&M Bespoke gown with a clutch from Olympia Le-Tan.

2012: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams matched the carpet at the 2012 SAG Awards in a red, asymmetrical Valentino dress with lace details.

2012: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The actress looked luxe at the 2012 Golden Globes in a midnight blue Jason Wu gown with a matching Fred Leighton for Forevermark diamond headband.

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images While she wore Miu Miu instead of McQueen, she did pay homage to the designer’s swallows with the embroidery on her silk dress.

2011: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Williams wore a gorgeous, beaded Chanel spring 2011 couture dress to the 2011 Oscars.

2011: Golden Globe Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The actress went for a more whimsical look in a daisy-covered Valentino resort 2011 dress for the 2011 Globes.

2010: Blue Valentine Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Williams played into her feminine side when she wore a Azzaro spring 2011 mini dress with a tiered ruffled skirt and bow detail to the premiere of Blue Valentine.

2006: Screen Actors Guild Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a white Proenza Schouler spring 2006 dress, Williams attended the SAG awards with her then-boyfriend, Heath Ledger.

2006: Golden Globe Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress wore a tiered, tulle Givenchy gown to the Golden Globes in 2006.

2006: Academy Awards Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images Williams’ marigold Vera Wang dress is another one that will go down in Oscars red carpet history.

2005: Brokeback Mountain Premiere Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked great in a knee-length, off-white dress at the premiere of her hit film, Brokeback Mountain.

2002: Me Without You Premiere Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams kept things casual at the Me Without You premiere and opted for a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of slip-on Converse.

2002: Dawson’s Creek 100th Episode Celebration Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keeping things simple and professional, Williams wore a black, textured midi dress to the 100th episode celebration of Dawsons Creek in 2006.

1999: Emmy Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The actress looked gorgeous in a baby pink sleeveless dress at the Emmys in 1999.

1998: Halloween H2O Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Williams wore a satin strapless black knee-length dress with a very ‘90s-style choker to the premiere of Halloween H2O.