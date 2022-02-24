The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

There’s no denying that Day One of Milan Fashion Week was mainly about Julia Fox’s front-row appearance at Diesel, dressed in head-to-toe yellow leather—presumably, without any input from Kanye “Ye” West. But just like when she and her ex took the standout couture shows by storm last month, designers in Milan proved so reinvigorated that by the end of the day, there were a handful of other highlights—chiefly, Kim Jones’s homage to Fendi’s roots and the street style outside the house’s showing. Milan showgoers predictably repped the opening day’s headliners—Fendi and Diesel—but there were also a few curveballs in the mix that would no doubt gain their more eccentric London counterparts’ approval. Keep track of the week’s best looks, here.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Lest there was any mistaking who showed on Day One...

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Why go for a pocket square when you can keep company with a furry friend?

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A matching moment courtesy of Glenn Martens’s Diesel.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago The classic leather biker jacket never goes out of style.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Carrie Bradshaw would no doubt approve of that floral brooch.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago The same goes for this mustard-yellow Fendi Nano Baguette.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Now that’s what we call a slit.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago The day of Diesel’s showing was always going to be packed with denim. This showgoer made like Ciara and went with a pair of paneled jeans by Mugler.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago More proof that Milan Fashion Week got off to a sunny start.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Bryanboy and Susie Lau (aka Susie Bubble) both kept it neutral when repping Fendi.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Suits on suits on suits.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Nothing like a giant lilac tulle ball gown for a change of pace.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Instagram duo JS Roques and Alice Barbier took different approaches to matching Fendi ensembles.