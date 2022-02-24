The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022
byW Staff
Photography byKevin Buitrago
Photo by Kevin Buitrago
There’s no denying that Day One of Milan Fashion Week was mainly about Julia Fox’s front-row appearance at Diesel, dressed in head-to-toe yellow leather—presumably, without any input from Kanye “Ye” West. But just like when she and her ex took the standout couture shows by storm last month, designers in Milan proved so reinvigorated that by the end of the day, there were a handful of other highlights—chiefly, Kim Jones’s homage to Fendi’s roots and the street style outside the house’s showing. Milan showgoers predictably repped the opening day’s headliners—Fendi and Diesel—but there were also a few curveballs in the mix that would no doubt gain their more eccentric London counterparts’ approval. Keep track of the week’s best looks, here.