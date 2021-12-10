Apparently, Miley Cyrus loves herself a good black catsuit. Last night, the singer wore one version of the classic one-piece for a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she guest starred with Pete Davidson, only to switch into a slightly different look for the after party. Of course, she added her own touch to both pieces, keeping things interesting throughout the evening.

The first catsuit was courtesy of Saint Laurent spring/summer 2022 and featured side cutouts and a very low-cut neckline. Cyrus accessorized the piece with a cropped vintage Alaïa Magnolian wool jacket and blue Saint Laurent PVC heels. The singer also took the opportunity to show off a new hairstyle, complete with black highlights contrasting against her bleach blonde hair.

Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following the show, Cyrus reportedly took a note from Kim Kardashian and headed over to Pete Davidson’s Staten Island. It seems like for the outing, she changed out of one catsuit and into the other. Cyrus showed off the new look on Instagram, a more conservative, turtleneck one-piece, which she personalized with a large Chanel belt, some gold accessories, and black velvet pumps. Cyrus completed the look with a classic Chanel bag and another white fur coat which hit the floor. It seems like Cyrus was really embracing the black and white theme of the evening, calling herself “Miley de Vil” as she posed for photos showing off the look on the sidewalk in New York City. Is Cyrus embracing the Kardashian-Balenciaga trend of uniform dressing? Only time will tell if there are more black catsuits in Cyrus’ future.

Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images