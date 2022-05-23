When it comes to stealing the show from the casts and crews meant to be at the center of the Cannes Film Festival, Naomi Campbell is a pro. The supermodel, who’s been behind a number of the festival’s most talked-about looks over the years, proved as much once again on Monday, when all eyes were on her at the premiere of a film she had nothing to do with: the acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim). Per usual these days, Campbell stepped out wearing Valentino haute couture, this time selecting a black evening gown that had her covered in feathers from head to toe. But what was most notable about the look was what it didn’t feature: The gown’s top was comprised of two straps topped off with white bows, making for a showcase of what can only be described as “side boob.” Is it any surprise that when worn Campbell, the divisive style had an air of elegance?

The revealing gown was the second standout Valentino look Campbell has worn since touching down in Cannes. Over the weekend—which saw her celebrate her 52nd birthday—she again turned heads at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s gala celebrating women in cinema. The Pierpaolo Piccioli design had her covered in shimmery flowers that altogether nearly obscured the fact that her hot pink gown was sheer.

Naomi Campbell attends the screening of Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 Photo by Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell attends the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2022. Photo by Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Campbell’s expert festival style isn’t limited to the red carpet. Since arriving to Cannes, she’s also been delivering off-duty looks like the groovy Emilio Pucci caftan and casual Nike high top sneakers, worn while stepping out with her one-year-old daughter and seen below.