The Coronation of King Charles III truly had it all: elaborate style from Royals and celebrities alike, Prince Harry sitting in the third row, and an extravagant concert that featured performances from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Amongst the many attendees was British supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell who has a long held admiration for the King since she first met at a 2001 charity gala hosted by Donatella Versace.

For the occasion, Campbell teamed up with friend and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful who styled the supermodel for the event. Campbell sported a black off-the-shoulder dress from The Row—seemingly an iteration of a similar look from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. She paired the piece with minimal jewelry and went casual on footwear in the form of color blocked Nike sneakers.

Speaking to British Vogue, Campbell explained her affection for King Charles III: “I have respect that he cares to visit Africa and is passionate about what is happening on the continent,” she said. “So, I think he understands the importance of what the African continent is, and will be, in the future, and how important it is to include the continent on the global stage. I wish him a great reign and all the success."

Courtesy of The Row

Campbell made the journey to London after attending last week’s Met Gala in New York, which honored Karl Lagerfeld. While many opted for new designs, Campbell tapped into the extensive archives of Chanel for her look—a pink, draped gown with delicate silver embroidery placed throughout.

The gown was inspired by elements of the sari and originally appeared in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 Couture Collection. To round out the look, Campbell kept it sleek, with dainty silver jewels and her signature straight hair.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images