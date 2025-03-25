Naomi Watts & Kai Schreiber Ask: ‘Jacquemus Mom or Valentino Daughter?’

Earlier this month, Naomi Watts’s teenage daughter, Kai Schreiber, made her runway debut at Valentino during Milan Fashion Week. So, for her first red carpet appearance of 2025 with Watts by her side, it was only fitting that the 16-year-old picked out a head-to-toe look from the Alessandro Michele-led brand. Of course, Watts had her own off-the-runway piece to wear. The actor slipped into a dotted look from Jacquemus.

Kai joined Watts for the New York City premiere of her new film, The Friend. The teen, the daughter of Watts and her ex, actor Liev Schreiber, opted for a full look from Valentino’s spring 2025 show. She paired a pink bustier with a dotted suit coat and ruffled skirt. Sheer lace tights added a playful finish to the model’s look, as did her structured Valentino handbag.

Watts, for her part, nodded to The Friend with her premiere look. Her drop-waist Jacquemus dress featured black dotting along the skirt. (In the film, Watts plays a woman who reluctantly adopts her late friend’s dotted Great Dane following his suicide). Irina Shayk modeled Watts’s dress on the Jacquemus runway when it debuted as part of the spring 2025 season this past fall.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kai is the youngest daughter of Watts and Schreiber, who split in 2016 after an 11-year relationship. The former couple also share a 17-year-old son, Sasha. Of course, this isn’t Kai’s first time hitting the red carpet with her famous mom—but the aspiring actor and model has started to come into her own in the fashion world.

The teenager took the fashion world by storm in the summer of 2024 when she (and several other Hollywood scions) attended the Balenciaga couture show in Paris. (Just a couple months prior, she sat front row at Dior with Watts by her side). Like Sunday Rose Kidman Urban (the daughter of Watts’s long-time BFF, Nicole Kidman), who made a splash on the Miu Miu runway, the fashion world was re-introduced to Kai last month when she was tapped as one of Michele’s Valentino muses. Of course, mom and dad were more than proud to see their daughter hit the runway.

“That’s my Valentino baby,” Watts wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm.” Schreiber joined in on the praise, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen the one, the only, the indomitable Kai Schreiber!”