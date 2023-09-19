Like all of Hollywood, Natalie Portman has been on a red carpet hiatus. But that doesn’t mean the actress has skimped out on showcasing her sense of style, though. On Tuesday, Portman showed up to the United Nations in New York City for the Sustainable Development SDG Summit—and, of course, she brought some pretty serious fashion along for the occasion.

Portman attended the event to discuss measures taken to empower women and girls globally and to combat violence against them. Given the rather serious subject, it’s no surprise that she went with the classics. But if there’s one thing about Portman, she’ll find some way to shake things up—even in a slight, hardly recognizable way.

Power suit aside, Portman’s two-piece set came in a fairly traditional ivory color way. There were stripes of black at the jacket’s lapel and on the inside of her pants which added a subtle, yet distinct, touchpoint to the look.

Though it appeared that she wore the strong-shouldered blazer on its own, in a close up snap, she actually layered a lace shirt underneath. The 42-year-old decided to forgo jewelry and other major accessories—but things really picked up steam with her Alexandre Birman shoes.

BACKGRID

To the eye, the heels looked pretty standard. But as Portman turned to the side, there was an entirely sheer, mesh panel running up the sides. Sheer shoes have been spotted on everyone from Amal Clooney to Dua Lipa, the latter of who took her’s one step further with garter detailing.

Before pulling out the power suit on Tuesday, for her first day of engagements at the United Nations, Portman delighted in a Dior shirtdress the day prior. The black piece had rather strong shoulders and a row of gold buttons traveling down the front—clearly, Portman is gravitating towards a more structured style.

@jacobrozenberg

As the actress gears up for the release of her much buzzed about role in May December, she’s been spending her off-screen time speaking at various events centered around sustainability. Late last month, the actress sported a tweed suit set and platform sandals during an appearance in Munich, Germany. And though she opted for a mini skirt that time, it’s clear Portman has formed quite a kinship with the tailored look.