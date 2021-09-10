Believe it or not, IRL New York Fashion Week is back in full swing. And while a handful of shows remain virtual, that definitely isn’t the case with the usual accompanying events. The sudden resurrection took place right at the beginning, with Ziwe and Bethann Hardison joining Gucci in celebrating the up-and-coming designer Azède Jean-Pierre and Bulgari injecting life back into Le Bain with the help of Chloe x Halle and DJ Paul Sevigny. By Thursday, attendees were fully prepared to flash their vax cards, NYC Covid Safe app, or Excelsior Pass. Take it all in from the safety and comfort of your home, here.

Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images for Central Park Tower Iris Apfel and Katie Holmes at Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on Thursday, September 9.

Photo by Noam Galai via Getty Images for Central Park Tower Barbie Ferreira and Chloe Bailey at Iris Apfel's 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on Thursday, September 9.

Rommel Demano/BFA Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski at Emily Ratajkowski and Linda Fargo’s celebration of the Valentino ACT Collection at Bergdorf Goodman on Thursday, September 9.

Photo by Sean Zanni via Getty Images Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes, and Duckie Thot at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation and pop-up at Hudson Yards on Thursdsay, September 9.

Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Jhené Aiko at Saks’s celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at L’Avenue on Thursday, September 9.

Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Kumail Nanjiani and Sarah Paulson at Saks’s celebration of their fall campaign at and New York Fashion Week at L’Avenue on Thursday, September 9.

Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Paris Hilton and Kim Petras at Saks’s celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at L’Avenue on Thursday, September 9.

Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Amanda Lepore at Saks’s celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at L’Avenue on Thursday, September 9.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com Julia Fox at Flower by Edie Parker’s “Smoke Show” celebration of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com Richie Shazam and Karen Elson at Flower by Edie Parker’s “Smoke Show” celebration of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9.

Courtesy of Gucci Azède Jean-Pierre at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday, September 8.

Courtesy of Gucci Bethann Hardison at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday, September 8.

Courtesy of Gucci Ziwe at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday, September 8.

Courtesy of Gucci Wyclef Jean at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday, September 8.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Chloe and Halle at Bulgari’s B.Zero1 New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, September 8.

Irina Shayk at Bulgari’s B.Zero1 New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, September 8.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Chloe Bailey at Bulgari’s B.Zero1 New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, September 8.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Lily Aldridge at Bulgari’s B.Zero1 New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, September 8.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Dove Cameron at Bulgari’s B.Zero1 New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, September 8.

David X Prutting/BFA.com Kehlani at Diesel and t.a.’s New York Fashion Week Kick Off Party at Creator House on Tuesday, September 7.