Low-cut necklines hit a fever pitch last night during The Perfect Couple premiere where co-stars Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy hit the red carpet in little black dresses that nearly plunged to their navels.

Kidman, the star of the new Netflix limited series, arrived in a custom gown by Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis. Although the dress’s striking v-shaped neckline was certainly the focus here, its semi-sheer glittering fabric made for quite the statement as Kidman moved about on the red carpet. The actress styled her floor-length gown with a tuxedo jacket, which she mostly kept at her side throughout the night, and slingback Paris Texas pumps. For glam, the actress paired dewy skin and a coral lip with tousled blonde waves.

After dazzling the Venice Film Festival in surrealist couture, Kidman has shifted back to the classics during The Perfect Couple press tour over the past few days. Earlier this week, she slipped into a pointed Balenciaga stunner for the series’s London debut. But, with her latest turn on the red carpet, Kidman has definitely turned up the volume on her press style with this Ferragamo look. And, so too has her cast-mate, Meghann Fahy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The White Lotus actress came armed with a risky neckline of her own, but interpreted the detail through the lens of lingerie dressing. She slipped into a skin-baring lace dress that finished off just below the knee. The dress was punctuated by a thong silhouette layered unerndeath. Fahy let her outfit do much of the heavy lifting here, opting for minimal glam and a slicked-back hairdo. She finished off with peep-toe pumps and a black manicure.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The little black dress will always be “in.” But based on Kidman and Fahy’s interpretations last night, the low-hanging neckline might be celebrity fashion’s latest fixation. Especially, when paired with disco ball fabric in the case of Kidman or amped up with see-through lace like Fahy’s dress.