Olivia Rodrigo is officially 21 as of today, but the pop sensation just so happened to slip into a dress more than ten years her senior to celebrate over the weekend. During festivities—which included cake and a visit from her squad of fellow Gen Z stars—Rodrigo sported a vintage Alaïa LBD from the brand’s spring 1991 collection. Yes, exactly twelve years older than she is. “Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” the star playfully captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Choosing a birthday outfit is no easy feat, but Rodrigo definitely picked well with this Alaïa number. The piece featured the late designer’s signature skin-baring elements throughout, mainly in the form of a plunging front and an exposed side complete with various strap details. The halter neckline created even more interest towards the back as the dress featured a leather waist belt and a flash of a sequined whale tail, too.

Rodrigo let the dress shine on its own here, opting for a bold rep lip and a tousled updo that she paiered with a selection of silver jewelry.

@oliviarodrigo

The pop star topped off her look with a pair of black stilettos complete with a peg-shaped heel.

@oliviarodrigo

Rodrigo was joined by her squad of fellow Gen Z stars—Conan Gray, Iris Apatow, and rumored couple Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi. The GUTS singer’s suspected beau, Louis Partridge, was seemingly not in attendance.

@oliviarodrigo

Rodrigo has proven herself to be a major proponent of vintage fashion both on and off the red carpet, so it isn’t exactly shocking to see her slip into another archival moment for her big day (though the 1991 date of this dress might make it her most “vintage” yet). Recently, the singer brought out a 1995 Versace dress for the Grammys which just so happened to be modeled by a certain Linda Evangelista back in the day. Off the step and repeat, Rodrigo has championed everything from ’90s Todd Oldham skirt sets to vintage Chanel tweed. Still, in more ways than one, it seems like she might have just topped them all with this Alaïa LBD.