In between playing tourist for TikTok, Olivia Rodrigo has been delighting us with some pretty major looks while out and about in London this week. We’ve seen her in everything from ‘60s-esque dresses to graphic t-shirts, and even, a pair of Margiela Tabi flats. And on Wednesday, the pop star traded her daytime wears for the ultimate party dress.

For a night out in the city, Rodrigo looked Valentine’s Day-ready in a plunging crimson mini dress. Designed by Magda Butrym, the piece featured an extremely shortened silhouette and a halter neckline that gave way to a semi-open back portion. Hailey Bieber wore a similarly colored, yet slightly longer, red piece from the brand earlier this month.

Unlike Bieber though, Rodrigo’s dress was in a fairly simple shape. The focal point of the piece was certainly the bodice area—a very thin strap holding things together almost mimicked the shape of a shell. The halter strap, too, added an interesting cinched detail to things near the neckline.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rodrigo has never been one to over accessorize her looks, so it’s no surprise that she let the dress pretty much stand on its own. Like her all-white Patou ensemble yesterday, the 20-year-old matched her slingback kitten heels to the red shade of her dress.

While many usually reserve this specific type of red for a few weeks in February, Rodrigo actually made the case for it earlier in the day. She swapped her mini dress for another shortened piece, this one a pleated skirt by Patou, to hit up some London hotspots. However, she did add in a few more accessories than she did for her night out—a black shoulder bag, oval sunglasses, and rubber rain boots to combat London’s gloomy weather.

@Oliviarodrigo

Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album GUTS in early September. Allegedly, it has a darker sound than her previous projects—which may explain the slight shift in her style to edgier picks. And though Rodrigo said the album is about “making mistakes and not doing everything perfectly,” we have no notes on her recent style choices.

