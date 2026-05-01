Could Olivia Rodrigo’s rock ’n’ roll period be behind her? If her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is any indication, the answer is yes—at least, when it comes to fashion. Rodrigo’s punky style has recently shifted in favor of a softer, girlier aesthetic, which was fully apparent from her latest look: a white strapless minidress coated in small, gleaming sequins. The 2014 Betsey Johnson piece earned a confectionary touch from its tiered front ruffles, also covered in sequins for additional sparkle.

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Black patent leather sandals with thin straps balanced the dress’s youtfulness with a more mature formality. Rodrigo’s nude pink lipstick and pale pink manicure, further framed her dress.

As she promotes her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Rodrigo’s looks have indeed leaned more feminine and soft, perhaps reflecting the record’s melancholy tone. Hints at the singer’s stylistic change were seen earlier this year when she stepped out in silk and lace minidresses by Miu Miu and Valentino. A bow-topped Saint Laurent number with a feathered skirt at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, plus a sweeping lace-trimmed slip at Chloé’s fall 2026 show, affirmed the style shift.

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Complete with the sparkly 2004 Blumarine dress, tiara, and pink feather boa worn to celebrate her 21st birthday at the Eiffel Tower, Rodrigo’s newest fashion chapter spotlights the transformative nature of girlhood. This could also be seen in her album’s swing-set cover and “drop dead” music video at Versailles. Fans were quick to spot references to Sofia Coppola’s films The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, which depict similar themes with the director’s signature cool nonchalance.

Rodrigo’s new fashion approach is also a distinct evolution from her edgier origins. After her 2021 music debut with angsty record Sour, the singer made punk-inspired looks with plaids, fishnets, and plenty of combat boots her hallmark. That trajectory continued with sparkly minidresses, cropped sets, and bodysuits while promoting her sophomore album Guts, complete with a range of vintage pieces from Dior, Versace, and Betsey Johnson. This year, she’s swapped that cheeky edge for a lighter, more nostalgia-focused look that shows a transformation into a more emotional era—but one that also shows a mature growth.

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As Rodrigo’s third album cycle continues, her new aesthetic will surely do the same. With an upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, a rumored Met Gala appearance, and the record’s June 12 release, there’s plenty of moments on the horizon for the star to expand this latest chapter in her fashion journey.