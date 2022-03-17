Like so many of his fellow actors these days, Oscar Isaac is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his new show, Moon Knight, Isaac stars alongside Ethan Hawke as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with gift-shop employee Steven Grant. Steven/Marc must deal with his unraveling life as well as his newfound powers, those of an Egyptian moon god. But even if that description doesn’t entice you to head to Disney+ on March 30th when the show premieres, there’s another Isaac-fronted spectacle you can tune into right now: his press tour.

Over the past week, Isaac has been out and about promoting his new series, and of course, he’s been dressed to the nines while doing so. But while one screening earlier this week found Isaac in a beautifully-tailored Valentino suit, the actor’s go-to look for this press cycle has been something a bit more unexpected—a pleated skirt, which he has now worn for different events.

A few days ago, while promoting the show in Berlin, Oscar wore a look that can be described as biker bad boy on the top, Constance Billard student on the bottom—what seems to be a Moon Knight band tee, a light leather jacket, and a gray pleated skirt from Commission’s fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

The Internet immediately gave their approval of the ensemble, so when it came time for another event on Thursday, Isaac and his stylist, Michael Fisher, provided another skirted moment for fans to drool over. The actor showed up to a screening of Moon Knight at the British Museum in a full Thom Browne ensemble, complete with another gray pleated skirt.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As we know, Browne loves putting men in skirts, but for some reason, we never considered Isaac to not only take on the trend, but embrace it so whole heartedly as he has. Clearly, we misjudged, and we’re excited to see more Isaac skirt moments (and bare legs) in the future.