The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

London Fashion Week may reliably serve up the most out-there street style, but it’s arguably even more interesting to see what attendees wear to the Paris shows after three full weeks of flexing their wardrobes. Since the Milan crowd descended upon France’s capital earlier this week, they seem to have had no problem handling the onslaught of sartorial demands—and seeing as the shows extend into October, they’ve been stepping out in the best fall wardrobe inspiration yet. There’s been more outerwear on the sidewalks than ever this spring 2023 season, whether in the form of unconventional trench coats, short-sleeve puffers, or the age-old staple that is the leather motorcycle jacket. See all those and keep track of more of the best street style looks from the Paris shows, here.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Proof that Barbiecore isn’t just for the girls.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images You can’t go wrong with a classic (or not-so-classic) trench.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Isabelle Chaput and Nelson Tiberghien (aka The Young Emperors) offered their take on couples style in striped sweaters.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Sorry, haters—Balenciaga’s controversial steam punk Crocs are here to stay.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images The short sleeves on Valeria Lipovetsky’s puffer coat made it suitable for September.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images The Le Sac Rond bag from Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta’s rubber puddle boots make for an “It” accessory double whammy.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images This showgoer joined Emily Ratajkowski in making the case for cowboy boots.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images You can always count on spotting Dior logos outside of Maria Grazia Chiuri showings.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images Gala Gonzalez paired checks with checks outside of Dior.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images For a rainy day, a (somehow chic) hoodie was the right choice.