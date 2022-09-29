The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023
byW Staff
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
London Fashion Week may reliably serve up the most out-there street style, but it’s arguably even more interesting to see what attendees wear to the Paris shows after three full weeks of flexing their wardrobes. Since the Milan crowd descended upon France’s capital earlier this week, they seem to have had no problem handling the onslaught of sartorial demands—and seeing as the shows extend into October, they’ve been stepping out in the best fall wardrobe inspiration yet. There’s been more outerwear on the sidewalks than ever this spring 2023 season, whether in the form of unconventional trench coats, short-sleeve puffers, or the age-old staple that is the leather motorcycle jacket. See all those and keep track of more of the best street style looks from the Paris shows, here.