Ask anyone: there’s almost no detail as daring on the red carpet than a dynamic slit. The sultry accent has stopped traffic on every red carpetfrom the Met Gala to the Oscars—after all, who could forget Angelina Jolie’s viral thigh-high slit from 2012? The latest star to step out with the bold detail is Penelope Cruz, who brought high-slit drama to this year’s Cannes Film Festival with a little help from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel.

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Today, Cruz wore a one-shouldered black gown for the festival’s screening of La Bola Negra. The gathered design prominently featured a thigh-high slit, ideal for spotlighting the actor’s sharp black pumps. Her look was complete with a flowing back sash, as well as dramatically flared, futuristic raffia flowers—one atop her thigh, the other on her right shoulder—that have become one of Blazy’s signature at Chanel.

Cruz’s look was the latest Chanel style to grace the Cannes red carpet this year. Since the festival began, numerous stars have continued to wear a wide range of designs from Blazy’s various viral collections. Newly announced brand ambassador Sandra Hüller stepped out in a bold, feather-covered hooded dress last week. Meanwhile, longtime global Chanel house ambassador Kristen Stewart broke multiple festival dress codes in a sheer skirt set and crocheted gown—complete with matching Chanel sneakers—within 24 hours. If there’s one designer who’s commanding the red carpet at Cannes this year, it certainly appears to be Blazy.

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The black dress that Cruz wore on the festival’s red carpet also proved that the smallest details can make a big impact within the most subtle designs. Through its emphatic slit and surrealist florals, her outfit was elevated from a minimalist silhouette to a bold fashion statement—one that was literally blooming with character.