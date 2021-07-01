A Visual Appreciation of Princess Diana’s Maternity Wardrobe

In the decade and a half that Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles, she only lived up to a single one of his family’s impossible expectations: Not one could deny that she was a wonderful mother. The late royal gave birth to Prince William in 1982, at which time she was just 20. It was perfect timing: The more her marriage and mental health disintegrated, the more motherhood offered solace, distraction, and even a raison d’être. Unsurprisingly, another—Prince Harry—soon followed. And at no point in those 18 months of dressing for two did Diana’s style-icon status waver—even on the many sweltering days she spent watching Charles on the polo field. On what would have been her 60th birthday, revisit some of Diana’s standouts, from the day she announced she was pregnant with William to the days after she gave birth.

November 1981 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana announced she was pregnant with her first child while wearing a coat by Bellville Sassoon.

November 1981 Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked chic as ever in a Donald Campbell dress and tiered emerald coat while getting some fresh air in Chesterfield.

March 1982 Photo by Terry Fincher via Getty Images The fuzzy maternity coat Diana wore while in Huddlesfield was also Bellville Sassoon.

March 1982 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana shone in a poppy-colored, medieval-esque gown while out for an evening at the Barbican.

April 1982 Photo by Kypros via Getty Images Diana, then all of 20, donned a set of pearls while visiting the Isles of Scilly.

April 1982 Photo by Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Her sole accessory—binoculars—was perfect for a day at the race track.

May 1982 Photo by M. Roberts/Mirrorpix via Getty Images Staying warm on a chilly day in May with a knit sweater featuring a koala.

May 1982 Photo by Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images Diana still had one month of maternity dressing to go when she wore Catherine Walker to yet another polo match.

June 1982 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana went with a pastel color palette while joining Charles at one of his many polo matches.

June 1982 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Lady Gaga would no doubt approve of Diana’s Pepto-Bismol pink dress.

June 1982 Photo by Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Don’t let the previous two looks deceive you: Lady Di was very pregnant at the time, as showcased in this dress by her go-to, Catherine Walker.

July 1982 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The Princess of Wales attended a tribute to those who perished in the Falklands War several weeks after giving birth to her firstborn, Prince William.

February 1984 Photo by Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Diana’s second round of dressing for two began with this lilac, puff-shouldered coat, worn the day after announcing she was pregnant with Harry.

May 1984 Photo by Jayne Fincher via Getty Images Once again in Bellville Sassoon, Diana pulled out her tiara for a visit to London’s Royal Academy of Arts.

June 1984 Photo by Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images Diana was six months pregnant when she hit the red carpet at the London premiere of Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom.

June 1984 Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images Diana came to incorporate another designer, Jan Van Velden, into her regular roster.

June 1984 Photo by Anwar Hussein via Getty Images The Princess seemed particularly fond of Jan Van Velden’s two-piece skirt suits.

June 1984 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana boldly wore heels to spend yet another day with Charles at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.