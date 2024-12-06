Princess Kate Took Her Three Kids Out For Some Christmas Caroling

Even Princess Kate Middleton can’t resist the bow trend. The Princess of Wales, dressed in a ribbon-trimmed coat, continued her return to official duties at her annual Christmas Carol Service on Friday. She was joined by Prince William and their progeny: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

After welcoming the Emir of Qatar alongside William on Tuesday while wearing a burgundy Alexander McQueen coat, Kate continued her embrace of monochrome outerwear today. She wore a festive bright red jacket (another McQueen, of course) that featured statement shoulders and black buttons down the front. The Princess accessorized her look with a holiday-ready black bow detail up top, matching heeled boots, and pearl-crusted earrings.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Once inside Westminster Abbey, Kate, William, and the kids were joined by other members of Britain’s Royal family and over 1,000 invited guests for the hour-long service. George and Louis matched in navy suits and red ties while Charlotte followed her mom’s cue in a holiday red dress of her own.

Also in attendance were the Middleton family, including Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thevenet.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As is the case with many of Kate’s fashion choices, this particular McQueen coat is a piece that she’s gravitated towards quite a bit through the years. She most recently wore the design at the Rugby World Cup in 2022, pairing it with a burgundy turtleneck and similar suede shoes to the ones she wore today. Kate debuted the jacket two years prior.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Today’s service is a definite triumph for the Princess who has slowly been returning to her official duties after announcing she’s cancer free in September. She quietly got back to work that same month after releasing a heartfelt video updating the public on her health.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate said at the time, adding “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She continued, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”