PETA is hailing Queen Camilla for this one. In a statement, the animal group’s UK branch said it “received the long-awaited confirmation from Buckingham Palace that Queen Camilla will not procure fur for her wardrobe.”

It’s unclear whether the announcement signals that she will no longer wear fur altogether or just commit to not purchasing any more of it, but in making the decision, she follows in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. She has previously stopped purchasing fur products in 2019.

At the time, her longtime personal advisor and official dresser, also said that in addition to buying only faux-fur products, the Queen had also symbolically removed the mink lining from one of her coats. Your move, Camilla.

Fur has fallen in and out of favor in fashion over the years, with more and more luxury brands heeding calls to eliminate the use of fur in their goods. Gucci, for example, went fur-free in 2018. Fashion houses Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, and Giorgio Armani are all also now fur-free.

Brands are also seeking out new technology and faux-fur alternatives that are up to par with real fur, including Biofur, an animal-free fur textile that is made with a plant-based polymer and developed by environmentally-friendly brand House of Fluff.

According to PETA, Camilla now joins the 95% of Brits who refuse to wear animal fur, and brings to light the need for change is it pertains to other practices in the UK, like fox hunting and use of real bear fur in the royal guard’s caps.

“It’s right and proper for the monarchy to reflect British values by recognizing that fur has no place in our society – and it makes the Ministry of Defence’s use of real bear fur for the royal guard’s caps ever more preposterous and out of touch,” it said.

Camilla has already been steadily incorporating alternative options into her wardrobe. As recently as November, she wore a faux fur hat from Lock Hatters, drawing praise from onlookers.

Is this the end of the line for royal furs? Future queen Kate Middleton appears to favor faux fur, if any at all. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also appear to favor the faux stuff in recent years as well. King Charles III in particular is noted for his long-held environmentalist beliefs, so his Queen’s latest move only makes sense.