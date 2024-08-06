Who said Royalty don’t keep tabs on the latest fashion trends? Today, Spain’s Queen Letizia flexed her very of-the-moment vacation style during the Royal family’s annual getaway in Mallorca.

The Queen was seen visiting Mallorca’s main square, the Plaza Mayor, alongside her daughters, Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Leonor, and her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. She showed off a matching set that was dripping with summer-ready details. The Queen’s sleevess top, which she cinched at the waist, featured buttons down the front and a bold tie dye pattern. Her skirt was also designed in the same print and possessed a semi-sheer quality as she explored the vacation destination. In a move straight out of Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner’s summertime playbook, Letizia slipped into a pair of brown open-toe sandals. She slung a bold crochet bag, another on-trend summer accessory borrowed from the runways and “It” Girls alike, across her shoulder. The Queen’s crossbody accessory was a brighter, more color-forward twist on the raffia bags worn by the likes of Angelina Jolie and Sienna Miller.

The Monarch rounded everything out with casual hair and makeup and black cat-eye glasses.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Princess Sofia offered her version of vacation style by way of a high-waist maxi skirt, a black crop top, and flat-sole shoes. Queen Sofia looked graceful in white and navy blue linen while Princess Leonor followed suit in white pants and a strapless top with buttons running down the front.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Spanish Royals kicked off their getaway during a night out at the Mallorcan restaurant, Mica. King Felipe VI was seen wearing a relaxed linen shirt, navy pants, and black sneakers while his mother opted for a bold red and white outfit. Queen Letizia reiterated her commitment to open-toe shoes, pairing brown sandals with a high-neck maxi dress. Her outfit proved perfect for the beachside setting, largely due to its all-over floral motif.

As one of Europe’s more stylish Royals, it’s fitting that Queen Letizia has translated a few of this summer’s favorite trends into her personal style—even for something as laidback as a family vacation.