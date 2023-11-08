Queen Letizia Revives Barbiecore in Denmark

Queen Letizia of Spain’s state visit this week to Denmark is meant to “highlight and strengthen bilateral ties” between the countries—but it has also served as the perfect stage for the Royal to showcase her signature style. After matching with Queen Margrethe in color-blocked looks on Monday, Letizia stepped out to the Danish Architecture Center two days later for a discussion around sustainable urban development and planning.

There, the stylish Royal tried her hand at color-blocked outerwear once again, and oh did she succeed. Appearing outside the venue, Letizia brought a touch of spring to the Danish capital in a very Barbie, bubblegum shade of pink. She layered the wool coat—which featured strong lapels, pink buttons, and large side pockets—over her shoulders. If there was any doubt that fashion’s fascination with appearing like a strip of bubblegum (or even Pepto Bismol) would come to an end for fall, Letizia clearly proved otherwise. The former journalist was a stark contrast to not only her husband, King Felipe VI, but also her Danish counterparts, who appeared in gray tailoring. However, once inside, Letizia removed the coat to reveal a pair of more muted cream pieces.

Up top, she went with an ivory long-sleeve button down that she tucked into a below-the-knee pleated skirt. She continued the crisp feel with a thin Ralph Lauren belt and rounded out her look with a nude envelope clutch and stilettos. Letizia’s vibrant sense of fashion has been on full display throughout the three-day visit—just last night, she wowed in a plunging black dress for a dinner at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen. She matched the glittery sleeveless piece with a pair of reworn “naked” heels, a velvet clutch, and loose waves.

Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday, she stepped out with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in another statement coat—this one in a camel color—that she paired with an emerald green shirtdress and a floral top handle bag. Letizia and the King’s appearance marks the first Spanish state visit to Denmark in over four decades (last from Felipe’s parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, in 1980), so clearly, the Queen wanted to make up for lost time.