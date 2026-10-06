Queen Letizia is in Finland this week, marking the first time the Spanish monarchy has paid a state visit to the Nordic country in 37 years. Naturally, for the historic relationship-building visit, she rewore some of her favorite wardrobe pieces.

Accompanied by her husband King Felipe, the Queen lunched at City Hall in Helsinki on Tuesday wearing a familiar tea dress that balanced playfulness with formality. Floral appliqués added fun; structured pleating balanced it with aristocratic propriety. Custom-made by Spanish brand Pedro del Hierro, it’s a dress the Queen has worn many times before over the years—including in 2023, when she hosted a celebration for the Spanish literary prize Miguel De Cervantes. While that look was finished with nude heels and a polished shoulder-length bob, her 2026 rewear finds her embracing exacting monochrome through matching accessories.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

But the outfit repeating didn’t end there. For the crisp autumnal outing, she layered on a well-loved wool Barbie-core trench. She’s worn the bubblegum-colored coat to several formal appearances—including over creamy separates while visiting another Nordic country, Denmark, in 2023.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Visiting Finland for three days, from October 5 to 7, the Queen and King have a particularly packed agenda, with the couple traveling to both Helsinki and the northern city of Rovaniemi throughout their stay. The purpose of the visit is to reinforce Spain’s commitment to Arctic and Baltic regions. Of course, for the trip, Queen Letizia’s suitcase has been packed with closet staples that best indicate her wide-spanning personal style.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

Case in point: Upon arrival on Monday, she stepped out in a slouchy plaid Hugo Boss suit. Also pulled from her personal collection, it was certainly more androgynous than her romantic rosy ensemble to come. But therein lies the power of Queen Letizia’s outfit-rewearing versatility.